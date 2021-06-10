Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Director Sells $1,979,389.96 in Stock

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Director Lloyd Carney sold 36,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $1,979,389.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ NUAN traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.96. The company had a trading volume of 9,671,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,590,690. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $55.10. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 2,749.37 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 15,023,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $655,633,000 after buying an additional 245,008 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,009,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $397,242,000 after buying an additional 529,174 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,023,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,648,000 after buying an additional 133,604 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 0.8% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,590,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,702,000 after buying an additional 28,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 43.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,241,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,469,000 after buying an additional 979,055 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.29.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

