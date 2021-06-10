Nucor Co. (NUE) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.405 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.
Shares of NUE opened at $107.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Nucor has a one year low of $38.51 and a one year high of $110.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.88.
Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 4,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $291,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,392,736. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 14,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,030,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,397. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 288,865 shares of company stock valued at $24,093,738 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.
Nucor Company Profile
Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.
Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.