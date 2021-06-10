Nucor Co. (NUE) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.405 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NUE opened at $107.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Nucor has a one year low of $38.51 and a one year high of $110.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.88.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NUE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $71.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 4,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $291,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,392,736. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 14,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,030,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,397. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 288,865 shares of company stock valued at $24,093,738 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

