NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) by 195.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,934 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NUMV. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,377,000. Retirement Capital Strategies acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,424,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,002,000. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,550,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,802,000 after purchasing an additional 25,073 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 35,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 18,706 shares during the period.

BATS:NUMV opened at $37.06 on Thursday. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.31.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.