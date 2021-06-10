Nyerium (NYEX) Hits Market Cap of $73,258.49

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 10th. One Nyerium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nyerium has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. Nyerium has a market capitalization of $73,258.49 and $15.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Nyerium Coin Profile

Nyerium (CRYPTO:NYEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 38,640,515 coins and its circulating supply is 33,755,887 coins. Nyerium’s official website is nyex.site . Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyerium is the result of extensive research into the crypto landscape, which was aimed to find a solution to the problem of remittance and payment for the unbanked, with a primary focus on the African continent for whom simple things like having electricity are life-changing events. The first focus is emerging markets and the whole of the African continent where mobile and electronic payment is still new, and with hefty fees, is adding unnecessary burden on the poorest. “

Nyerium Coin Trading

