Oak Ridge Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,608 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.3% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $13,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $2.77 on Thursday, hitting $382.73. 44,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,629,950. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $374.60. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $293.84 and a 52 week high of $393.15. The firm has a market cap of $169.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.00.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,030 shares of company stock worth $3,227,959. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

