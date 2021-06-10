Oak Ridge Investments LLC Buys Shares of 114,230 Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 114,230 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,171,000. Maximus accounts for about 0.9% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.19% of Maximus at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Maximus in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,330,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Maximus by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,178,490 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $728,213,000 after buying an additional 608,298 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Maximus by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,691,046 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $196,958,000 after buying an additional 510,610 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Maximus by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,729,519 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $126,583,000 after buying an additional 229,219 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Maximus by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,581,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $188,961,000 after buying an additional 188,264 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on MMS shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Maximus from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.
Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $959.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.71 million. Maximus had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 21.38%. Maximus’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.
In other Maximus news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 24,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $2,255,393.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,418,493.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 10,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total transaction of $931,266.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 128,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,752,161.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,183,170 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Maximus Profile
Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.
