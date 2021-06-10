Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $6.98 Million Stock Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $6,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EEFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist increased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson increased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.73.

EEFT traded down $3.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $153.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,716. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -581.31 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.06 and a 1 year high of $167.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.12.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). Euronet Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.78 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

