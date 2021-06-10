Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 2,963 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,963 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $5,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Insulet by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,531,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Insulet by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,624 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,663,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Insulet by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Insulet by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 12,820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period.

PODD stock traded up $3.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $276.50. 3,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,675. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,099.46 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.42. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $175.35 and a 52 week high of $306.46.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.67.

In other news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total value of $499,073.00. Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total transaction of $2,690,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,306 shares in the company, valued at $5,463,735.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,900 shares of company stock valued at $7,182,323. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

