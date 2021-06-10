Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 3,010 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,243 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $8,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,580 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $300,562,000 after buying an additional 180,418 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at $4,655,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at $2,221,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 1st quarter valued at $418,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,400 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Perficient stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.00, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50. Perficient, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.42 and a 52 week high of $75.31.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.55 million. Perficient had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 17.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRFT. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Perficient presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

In other Perficient news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $545,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,704,016.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $555,120.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

