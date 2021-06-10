Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 723 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $7,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter.

BURL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $318.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $353.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $264.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.75.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock traded down $3.42 on Thursday, hitting $301.57. 3,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,232. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $319.75. The company has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 71.76 and a beta of 0.99. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $168.46 and a one year high of $339.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.76) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total value of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

