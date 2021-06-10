Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Trading Up 8.2%

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE) rose 8.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.30 and last traded at C$3.30. Approximately 119,611 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 136,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Obsidian Energy to C$1.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Obsidian Energy from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Get Obsidian Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.04, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$231.66 million and a PE ratio of -260.00.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$81.70 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Obsidian Energy Ltd. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Brydson acquired 25,000 shares of Obsidian Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,243.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 383,571 shares in the company, valued at C$617,449.58. Insiders have purchased 34,200 shares of company stock valued at $56,301 over the last three months.

About Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE)

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.