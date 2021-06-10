Olin (NYSE:OLN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OLN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Olin from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Vertical Research raised shares of Olin from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Olin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Shares of OLN stock opened at $48.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.41. Olin has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $51.04.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. As a group, analysts expect that Olin will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently -59.26%.

In other news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 24,600 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $1,133,076.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,665.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 100,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $4,486,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,647.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,100 shares of company stock worth $14,876,654. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter worth about $41,772,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 1,185.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 951,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,113,000 after buying an additional 1,038,693 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the first quarter worth about $26,290,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,063,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $571,962,000 after buying an additional 651,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 35.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,169,000 after buying an additional 343,716 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

