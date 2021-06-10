Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.50 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The Company’s products under different phases of development include Rigosertib intravenous (IV), Rigosertib Oral, Rigosertib IV, ON 013105 and Recilisib. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONTX opened at $7.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $117.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.47. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $28.95.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.15. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 139.26% and a negative net margin of 10,544.68%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 484,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 42,681 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $665,000. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 1,209.2% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 664,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 613,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 14.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. The company has proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation. Its novel proprietary multi-kinase inhibitor ON 123300 to target CDK4/6 and other tyrosine kinases.

