ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) PT Raised to $57.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on OKE. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised shares of ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.59.

NYSE OKE opened at $54.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.01. ONEOK has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $56.18.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in ONEOK by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 59,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,242,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in ONEOK by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 20,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. 63.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

