Ontology (ONT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $176.73 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $843.81 million and approximately $176.73 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ontology has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ontology coin can now be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00002656 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004219 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00064404 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00038684 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.07 or 0.00239349 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008155 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00035766 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 863,432,987 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ontology is ont.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

