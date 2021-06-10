Open Platform Hits Market Capitalization of $4.75 Million (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Open Platform has a market capitalization of $4.75 million and $101,323.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Open Platform has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Open Platform coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00063540 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00023795 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003776 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $311.90 or 0.00850143 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,120.01 or 0.08504110 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00089065 BTC.

Open Platform Coin Profile

OPEN is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io . The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

