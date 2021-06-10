Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) PT Raised to $20.00 at Aegis

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Aegis from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Aegis’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on ORMP. National Securities initiated coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

Shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.68. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $14.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.03 million, a P/E ratio of -23.53 and a beta of 1.90.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 572.31% and a negative return on equity of 42.75%. The company had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 500.0% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

