Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Orange (NYSE:ORAN) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of Orange stock opened at $12.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.67. Orange has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $13.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORAN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Orange by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Orange during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Orange by 355.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Orange by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Orange during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

