ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORBCOMM INC., is a leading global satellite data communications company, focused on Machine-to-Machine communications. Its customers include General Electric, Caterpillar Inc., Volvo Group and Komatsu Ltd. among other industry leaders. By means of a global network of twenty nine low-earth orbit satellites and accompanying ground infrastructure, ORBCOMM’s low-cost and reliable two-way data communications products and services track, monitor and control mobile and fixed assets in four core markets: commercial transportation; heavy equipment; industrial fixed assets; and marine/homeland security. The company’s products are installed on trucks, containers, marine vessels, locomotives, backhoes, pipelines, oil wells, utility meters, storage tanks and other assets. ORBCOMM is headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey and has a Network Control Center in Dulles, Virginia. “

ORBC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered ORBCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 price target (up previously from $9.25) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum lowered ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. ORBCOMM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORBC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.28. The company had a trading volume of 875,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $896.97 million, a P/E ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 1.56. ORBCOMM has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.98.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.14 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ORBCOMM will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORBC. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ORBCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ORBCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of ORBCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of ORBCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

