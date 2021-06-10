O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Acquired by EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 658,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,363 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive makes up about 2.6% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. owned approximately 0.94% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $334,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In other news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.26, for a total transaction of $2,501,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,067.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 11,140 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $5,430,638.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,902 shares in the company, valued at $8,239,555.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,207 shares of company stock worth $56,914,074 over the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.22.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $528.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $535.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $401.65 and a 12 month high of $568.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.