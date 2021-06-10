Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Major Shareholder Albert Erani Sells 60,000 Shares

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) major shareholder Albert Erani sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $973,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Albert Erani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Albert Erani sold 94,612 shares of Organogenesis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $1,527,037.68.

Shares of ORGO opened at $15.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.34. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Organogenesis had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 43.70%. The firm had revenue of $102.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ORGO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 329.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 19.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

