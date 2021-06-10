Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $438 million-454 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $397.24 million.

ORGO has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Organogenesis from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Organogenesis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.80.

NASDAQ:ORGO traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $15.25. 30,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,334. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.34. Organogenesis has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 1.84.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 43.70% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $102.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that Organogenesis will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Organogenesis news, major shareholder Starr Wisdom sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $442,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 386,297 shares in the company, valued at $8,541,026.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glenn H. Nussdorf sold 3,887,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $63,755,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,062,112 shares of company stock valued at $66,697,438. 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

