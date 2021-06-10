Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Stock Price Down 4.8% After Insider Selling

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) shares fell 4.8% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $15.20 and last traded at $15.21. 43,984 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,047,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.98.

Specifically, major shareholder Starr Wisdom sold 20,000 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $442,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 386,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,541,026.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glenn H. Nussdorf sold 3,887,500 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $63,755,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,062,112 shares of company stock worth $66,697,438. Insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86 and a beta of 1.84.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Organogenesis had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 43.70%. The business had revenue of $102.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the 4th quarter valued at $41,577,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the 1st quarter valued at $54,581,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,183 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the 4th quarter valued at $13,611,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 1,078.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 966,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,605,000 after purchasing an additional 884,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.34% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

