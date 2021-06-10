Origin Dollar (OUSD) 1-Day Volume Reaches $40,794.00

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Origin Dollar has a market capitalization of $9.02 million and approximately $40,794.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002720 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00061729 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.69 or 0.00181220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.60 or 0.00200006 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $475.24 or 0.01291443 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,817.63 or 1.00050361 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002917 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 9,002,927 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

