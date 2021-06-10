Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Shares Gap Down to $29.25

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.25, but opened at $27.82. Oscar Health shares last traded at $27.08, with a volume of 2,232 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.07.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). Analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at about $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health Company Profile (NYSE:OSCR)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

