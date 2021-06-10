Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)’s stock price traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.72 and last traded at $26.72. 4,336 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,208,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.39.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Oscar Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.83.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.07.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

About Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

