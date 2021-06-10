OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OSIS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.80.

OSI Systems stock opened at $96.46 on Thursday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.11 and a 12-month high of $101.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.64.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $283.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.51 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total transaction of $2,396,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,091,550.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

