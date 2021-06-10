Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,198.00

Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,198 ($15.65) and last traded at GBX 1,188 ($15.52), with a volume of 48551 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,152 ($15.05).

Several research analysts have issued reports on OXB shares. Liberum Capital raised their price target on shares of Oxford Biomedica from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,330 ($17.38) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,067.44. The company has a market cap of £980.69 million and a P/E ratio of -147.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

