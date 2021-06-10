Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.83, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $265.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis.

OXM stock opened at $98.10 on Thursday. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $37.89 and a 1 year high of $98.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.67.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is -81.77%.

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $426,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,327. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on OXM shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $75.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.