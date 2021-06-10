PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.420–0.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $267 million-272 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $267.75 million.PagerDuty also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.160–0.150 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PD traded up $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $39.89. 1,177,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412,801. PagerDuty has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $58.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.85 and a beta of 1.29.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 18.34% and a negative net margin of 32.26%. The company had revenue of $63.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. PagerDuty’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PD shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen started coverage on PagerDuty in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a market perform rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperformer rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PagerDuty from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PagerDuty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.42.

In other news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 22,440 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.59, for a total transaction of $933,279.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 8,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $334,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,465 shares of company stock worth $2,777,349. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

