PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.160–0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $64.50 million-66.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.78 million.PagerDuty also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.420–0.360 EPS.

NYSE PD traded up $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $39.89. 1,177,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412,801. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. PagerDuty has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $58.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.75.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $63.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.05 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 18.34% and a negative net margin of 32.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered PagerDuty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen began coverage on PagerDuty in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a market perform rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. CIBC upped their target price on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PagerDuty from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PagerDuty has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.42.

In other PagerDuty news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $334,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $415,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,465 shares of company stock worth $2,777,349. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

