Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Bought by Wills Financial Group Inc.

Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,644 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises about 1.4% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Comerica Bank increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,973 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 260,926 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $92,730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,271 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,064 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $329,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PANW stock traded up $4.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $356.81. The company had a trading volume of 893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,132. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $350.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $217.48 and a one year high of $403.00. The firm has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.28 and a beta of 1.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

PANW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.21.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.09, for a total value of $3,937,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 855,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,535,323.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total value of $491,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,190 shares in the company, valued at $19,405,441.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,360 shares of company stock worth $11,694,945 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

