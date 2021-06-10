Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Receives GBX 467 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 502 ($6.56).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.79) price target on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday.

Paragon Banking Group stock opened at GBX 547.50 ($7.15) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 550.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 481.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.16. Paragon Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 287.20 ($3.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 576 ($7.53).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a GBX 7.20 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Paragon Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.40%.

In other news, insider Richard Woodman bought 2,579 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 462 ($6.04) per share, for a total transaction of £11,914.98 ($15,567.00).

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

