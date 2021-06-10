Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) to Issue GBX 7.20 Dividend

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.20 ($0.09) per share on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON PAG opened at GBX 546.50 ($7.14) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 15.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 481.50. Paragon Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 287.20 ($3.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 576 ($7.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 550.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PAG shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.79) price target on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 501.60 ($6.55).

In related news, insider Richard Woodman bought 2,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 462 ($6.04) per share, for a total transaction of £11,914.98 ($15,567.00).

About Paragon Banking Group

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

