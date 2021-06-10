PARSIQ Price Reaches $0.72 on Top Exchanges (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 10th. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $83.40 million and $882,495.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PARSIQ has traded down 26.3% against the US dollar. One PARSIQ coin can currently be bought for $0.72 or 0.00001984 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.39 or 0.00124825 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000107 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $282.88 or 0.00777981 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003286 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ (CRYPTO:PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,625,705 coins. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

