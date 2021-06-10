PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Shares Down 5.9%

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) was down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.72 and last traded at $5.90. Approximately 75,942 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,970,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.27.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PAVM shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of PAVmed in a report on Friday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of PAVmed in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of PAVmed from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PAVmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.92.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Analysts expect that PAVmed Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PAVmed news, CEO Lishan Aklog acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $32,325.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,105,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,766,485.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in PAVmed by 89.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PAVmed during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PAVmed during the first quarter valued at $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in PAVmed during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PAVmed during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 21.69% of the company’s stock.

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE).

