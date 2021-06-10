Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.40.

Several research firms have issued reports on PAYA. Zacks Investment Research cut Paya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James began coverage on Paya in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Paya in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Paya in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Paya stock opened at $10.66 on Thursday. Paya has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.59.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $55.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.87 million. Research analysts forecast that Paya will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Paya during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Paya by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Paya by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paya during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Paya during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

