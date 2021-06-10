Peel Hunt Trims IWG (LON:IWG) Target Price to GBX 300

IWG (LON:IWG) had its price objective trimmed by Peel Hunt from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 300 ($3.92) in a report issued on Monday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IWG. Peel Hunt reduced their price target on shares of IWG from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on shares of IWG in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of IWG from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IWG currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 329.29 ($4.30).

LON:IWG opened at GBX 310.80 ($4.06) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 360.22. The company has a market capitalization of £3.13 billion and a PE ratio of -4.58. IWG has a 52 week low of GBX 204.60 ($2.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 387.60 ($5.06). The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,358.66.

In other IWG news, insider Francois Pauly sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.44), for a total transaction of £170,000 ($222,106.09).

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

