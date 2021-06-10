PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 7,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 218,170 shares.The stock last traded at $13.13 and had previously closed at $13.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $504.01 million, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.55.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.61 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 79.52% and a return on equity of 8.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFLT. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.44% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFLT)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

