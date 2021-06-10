Peony (PNY) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $18,884.00

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded up 42% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. During the last week, Peony has traded 35.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Peony coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000611 BTC on popular exchanges. Peony has a total market cap of $2.21 million and approximately $18,884.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00064777 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000616 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001746 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000083 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 40.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 9,803,046 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

