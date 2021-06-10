Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,989,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $684,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,681,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,904,000 after acquiring an additional 423,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 28,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $352,616.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 213,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Hurst sold 9,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $118,683.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education stock opened at $12.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $886.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.26. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $17.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.06.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The company had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRDO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education to student through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, criminal justice, education, and health sciences.

