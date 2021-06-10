Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Receives $74.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $555,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $545,218.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,704,016.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,654 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Perficient by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 110,547 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Perficient by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,642 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Perficient by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,400 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Perficient by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,604 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.67. 1,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Perficient has a 1-year low of $32.42 and a 1-year high of $75.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.55 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 5.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

