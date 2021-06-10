PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PKI. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,326,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,481,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,219 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,904,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,014,091,000 after buying an additional 556,072 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $178,808,000 after acquiring an additional 458,900 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 7.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,163,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,310,000 after acquiring an additional 81,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $141.40 on Thursday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.23 and a fifty-two week high of $162.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.24. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.12.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 100.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.37%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

