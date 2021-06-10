Peter Hodge Acquires 150,000 Shares of InvestSMART Group Limited (ASX:INV) Stock

InvestSMART Group Limited (ASX:INV) insider Peter Hodge bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.18 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$27,000.00 ($19,285.71).

Peter Hodge also recently made the following trade(s):

Get InvestSMART Group alerts:

On Monday, May 31st, Peter Hodge bought 200,000 shares of InvestSMART Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.17 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$33,000.00 ($23,571.43).

The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 8.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72.

InvestSMART Group Limited provides financial services and products under general advice to retail investors in Australia. It primarily offers wealth and funds management, and personal insurance services. The company was formerly known as Australasian Wealth Investments Limited and changed its name to InvestSMART Group Limited in May 2016.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for InvestSMART Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvestSMART Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.