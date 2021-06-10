Peter Osvaldik Sells 15,970 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $2,325,072.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,281,101.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $146.51. 3,548,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,626,508. The firm has a market cap of $182.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.49. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.11 and a 52-week high of $148.70.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 132.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.87.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.