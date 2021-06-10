Peter Warner Davidson Sells 10,000 Shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Stock

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Director Peter Warner Davidson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,749 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,834.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Peter Warner Davidson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Peter Warner Davidson sold 10,000 shares of Beam Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $292,600.00.

Shares of BEEM stock opened at $35.77 on Thursday. Beam Global has a twelve month low of $6.73 and a twelve month high of $75.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.89. The firm has a market cap of $239.23 million and a PE ratio of -44.16.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 88.15% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beam Global will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BEEM has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen assumed coverage on Beam Global in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Beam Global from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Beam Global from $65.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beam Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Beam Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Beam Global during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Beam Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. 48.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

