Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on the stock.

PETS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt raised their target price on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Pets at Home Group from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 510 ($6.66) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt upped their target price on Pets at Home Group from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 436.43 ($5.70).

Get Pets at Home Group alerts:

PETS stock opened at GBX 446.40 ($5.83) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,358.23. Pets at Home Group has a 12 month low of GBX 220 ($2.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 488 ($6.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of £2.23 billion and a PE ratio of 23.01.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Pets at Home Group’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Pets at Home Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.39%.

In other news, insider Michael Iddon sold 46,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 442 ($5.77), for a total value of £205,269.22 ($268,185.55).

About Pets at Home Group

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.