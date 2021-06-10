Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on the stock from $91.00 to $126.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the stock. Phillips 66 traded as high as $94.28 and last traded at $94.11, with a volume of 1531 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.45.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 10,010 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Phillips 66 by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,056,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,915,000 after buying an additional 49,878 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Phillips 66 by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 183,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,852,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 9,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.16. The company has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

