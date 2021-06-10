Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Lowered to Buy at Investec

Investec lowered shares of Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PNXGF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of Phoenix Group stock opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. Phoenix Group has a one year low of $7.99 and a one year high of $10.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.08.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

