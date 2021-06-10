Phore (PHR) Trading Down 37.9% This Week

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 27.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One Phore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000428 BTC on popular exchanges. Phore has a total market capitalization of $3.79 million and $2,854.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Phore has traded 37.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009135 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003885 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00012693 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.00 or 0.00526220 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 24,185,193 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phore is phore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

